Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott Sells 30,000 Shares

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$491,100.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,958. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$21.60.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of C$522.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.6153082 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.