Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 28.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 695,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

