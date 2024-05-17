Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $52.05 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,661,000 after acquiring an additional 527,190 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 85.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,954 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,815,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,540 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Victory Capital by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,380,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after buying an additional 250,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

