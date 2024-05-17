Vor Biopharma’s (VOR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOR. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Vor Biopharma Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 69,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

