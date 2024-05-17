Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:IGA)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IGA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. 35,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,445. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

