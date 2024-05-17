Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:IGA)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of IGA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. 35,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,445. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.
About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
