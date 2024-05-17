Wade G W & Inc. Buys 278 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,796. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.05. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $97.78.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

