Wade G W & Inc. Invests $209,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,694. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $68.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

