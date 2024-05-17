Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 404,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 68,179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after buying an additional 102,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. 2,369,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,351,890. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

