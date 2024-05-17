Wade G W & Inc. Sells 1,741 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,203 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,218,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,834,000 after acquiring an additional 107,590 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $116.40. The stock had a trading volume of 69,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,730. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average is $107.23. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

