Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,942 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $316,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 38.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,558,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,227,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,190,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,423,379. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

