Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 95,673 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 73,582 shares.The stock last traded at $4.44 and had previously closed at $4.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Waldencast from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Waldencast by 5.4% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,664,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Stories

