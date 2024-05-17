Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.53

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 586602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WRBY

Warby Parker Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. Analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,315.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $150,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,979 over the last three months. 26.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.