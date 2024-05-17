Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WBD. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

