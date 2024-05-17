Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 68,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 1.5 %

Watsco stock traded up $7.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $477.72. 106,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.17 and a 52-week high of $488.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $2.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Insider Activity

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

