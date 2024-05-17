Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

GBIO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 64,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,508. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,696.87% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,861,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 244,495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,878,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,187 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 255,468 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

