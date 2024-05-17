Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ IKNA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 144,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,762. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 813.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 513,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 457,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1,201.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,060 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,769,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

