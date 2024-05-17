Wedbush Weighs in on TScan Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRXFree Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

TCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCRX opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $426.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 653.50%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,685,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

