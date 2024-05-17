White Gold (CVE:WGO) Stock Price Up 17.6%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 1,385,397 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,266% from the average session volume of 101,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

White Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$69.05 million, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

