Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Sells 5,505 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $179,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,511,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,274,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $58,143.68.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $355,657.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $1,448,500.80.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $311,902.48.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of WLDN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 28,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $442.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Willdan Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Willdan Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLDN

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.