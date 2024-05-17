Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,007,000 after buying an additional 766,666 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 406,563 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,475,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,167,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,849,000 after purchasing an additional 322,793 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.