Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,007,000 after buying an additional 766,666 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 406,563 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,475,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,167,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,849,000 after purchasing an additional 322,793 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
