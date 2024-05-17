Zacks Research Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Posted by on May 17th, 2024

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRFree Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at C$97.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$84.73 and a 1 year high of C$112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 17.17%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.17, for a total value of C$18,506,553.32. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.20, for a total value of C$872,481.40. Also, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.17, for a total value of C$18,506,553.32. In the last three months, insiders have sold 411,248 shares of company stock valued at $31,628,397. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.784 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.