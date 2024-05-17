Zacks Research Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at C$97.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$84.73 and a 1 year high of C$112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 17.17%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.17, for a total value of C$18,506,553.32. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.20, for a total value of C$872,481.40. Also, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.17, for a total value of C$18,506,553.32. In the last three months, insiders have sold 411,248 shares of company stock valued at $31,628,397. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.784 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

