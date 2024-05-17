Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($5.65) price target on the stock.

Zegona Communications Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ZEG opened at GBX 230 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,769.23 and a beta of 2.67. Zegona Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 30.25 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 249.60 ($3.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 67.85 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 182.98.

About Zegona Communications

Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

