Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($5.65) price target on the stock.
Zegona Communications Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ZEG opened at GBX 230 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,769.23 and a beta of 2.67. Zegona Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 30.25 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 249.60 ($3.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 67.85 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 182.98.
About Zegona Communications
