1,000 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 100,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,919. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

