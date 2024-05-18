10,645 Shares in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC) Bought by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Separately, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $341,000.

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,693. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01.

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3476 dividend. This is a boost from BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

