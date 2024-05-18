13,160 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 22,845 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

