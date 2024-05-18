231,784 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 231,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,749,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 6.8% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Private Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,029,000 after purchasing an additional 183,663 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $59.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

