4,083 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $143.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.81. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

