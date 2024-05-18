6,292 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Purchased by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
BATS NULG remained flat at $76.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37,519 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
