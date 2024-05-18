70 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Humana by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Raymond James began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $356.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,229. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.75. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.