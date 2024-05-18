91,503 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Bought by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,019,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 446,501 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,880,000 after purchasing an additional 421,856 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. 175,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,522. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $54.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

