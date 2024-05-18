Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Down to $11.97

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $11.72. Abacus Life shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 655 shares traded.

Abacus Life Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $735.08 million, a P/E ratio of 576.29 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

About Abacus Life

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Abacus Life in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 4th quarter worth $463,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

