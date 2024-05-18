Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Acquires $493,173.45 in Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,755 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $493,173.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,250,580 shares in the company, valued at $46,125,730.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 57,862 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $801,967.32.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,986 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $150,508.20.

On Monday, May 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,713 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $145,911.06.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,274 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $353,648.04.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,573 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $217,603.49.

On Friday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 120,304 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,563,952.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,529 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $269,340.48.

On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,022 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $26,043.36.

On Thursday, April 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 81,738 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,046,246.40.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 1.2 %

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 84,813 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 94,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 98.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 271,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 134,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.