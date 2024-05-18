Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Adagene Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $2.55 on Friday. Adagene has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adagene stock. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 2.31% of Adagene worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

