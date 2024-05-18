Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AVTE opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $592.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $84,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $86,683.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $49,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $84,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,602 shares in the company, valued at $118,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,679,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $9,052,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

