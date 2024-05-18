Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $4.43.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

