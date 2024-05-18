Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE AIRI opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

