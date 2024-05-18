Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATSG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG opened at $14.61 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

