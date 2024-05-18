Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT Lowered to $6.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AKYA. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.79.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akoya Biosciences

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,383.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.