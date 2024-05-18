Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NYSE ALK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 153,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

