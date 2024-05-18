Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.19

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.51 billion and $50.05 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00055429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,157,228,655 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.