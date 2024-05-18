Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

ALGM stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,140,000 after purchasing an additional 355,814 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after acquiring an additional 727,535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 42.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 116,603 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 51.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Articles

