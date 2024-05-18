AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 11,181 Shares

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,181 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,096.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,928,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,978,586.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AFB stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.88. 43,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,005. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 219,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 28,935 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 44.5% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 236,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,676,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,325 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

