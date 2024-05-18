Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,731 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Alliant Energy worth $13,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 289.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after buying an additional 725,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3,199.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 706,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,679,000 after acquiring an additional 505,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324,252 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $51.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

