Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

ALL has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Allstate Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $169.51 on Tuesday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Allstate by 787.9% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 142.2% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 60,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 35,406 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

