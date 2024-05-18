Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Short Interest Update

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Almirall Price Performance

Shares of LBTSF opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. Almirall has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Almirall Company Profile

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the purchase, manufacture, storage, and sale of skin-health medicines in Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Africa. The company offers its products for skin diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, alopecia areata, skin cancer, psoriasis, onychomycosis, vitiligo, hidradenitis suppurativa, oncodermatology, acne, orphan indications, and rare skin diseases, as well as for alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; dermatologicals; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

