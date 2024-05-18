Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Short Interest Update

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Almirall Price Performance
Shares of LBTSF opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. Almirall has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $10.18.
Almirall Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Almirall
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.