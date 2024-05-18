Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Short Interest Update

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Alpine 4 Stock Performance
Shares of ALPP stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Alpine 4 has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.94.
Alpine 4 Company Profile
