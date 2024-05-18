American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of American Battery Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Battery Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Battery Technology in the third quarter valued at $420,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in American Battery Technology in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in American Battery Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,224,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

American Battery Technology Stock Up 13.5 %

NASDAQ ABAT opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. American Battery Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Battery Technology ( NASDAQ:ABAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Battery Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

