American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $99.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.43.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.