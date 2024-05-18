American National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

American National Bank lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. 6,602,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,806. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

