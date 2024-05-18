American National Bank Has $39,000 Stock Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

American National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 405.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 711,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,099,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after acquiring an additional 108,951 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IAGG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,643 shares. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

